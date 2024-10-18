Newcastle United have set a condition to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Mick Brown, the former chief scout of Manchester United and an expert on matters regarding football transfers, has claimed that Newcastle United will only sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth at a price that suits them.

The Magpies are looking to strengthen their wide positions after an underwhelming summer transfer window.

They have started the season well with Anthony Gordon shining for them but they would have wanted to be in a better position than they are at the moment.

Despite their careful spending in the summer, they have managed to get some positive results this season and sit comfortably in the top half of the league table.

Semenyo from Bournemouth is one of the players Newcastle and a number of other clubs are looking at.

Brown has confirmed that Eddie Howe’s team are looking at the in-form Premier League attacker but they will have to consider other factors before signing him.

He told Football Insider:

“I watched Semenyo while he was on loan at Newport.

“He’s strong, purposeful, great on the ball and willing to run at his man.

“But he was one of those players where he would come explosively into the game and then gradually drop off and become less effective.

“He’s always shown plenty of promise but never quite seemed to fulfil it.

“Since he moved to Bournemouth, though, the lad has got better and I’ve been impressed by what I’ve seen from him.

“I’m not the only one, either, because I’ve heard Newcastle are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on him.

“They want to do a deal for a new right-winger – but it will depend on the price.”

Newcastle United have decided to spend carefully after falling in trouble with the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

They are extra cautious now about how they spend money in the transfer market after being forced to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliott Anderson to manage their financial situation.

The right-wing position is being prioritised by Howe and his recruitment team ahead of the January transfer window but they will not be made to overpay on any player.

Kieran Trippier, who plays on the right side of the Newcastle team, could be heading out of the club soon in a major shake up of that area.

Newcastle United desperately need a new right-winger

Newcastle’s right-wing position has been a huge cause of concern for the club with Miguel Almiron falling down the pecking order and the club exploring the market to strengthen that area of the pitch.

In seven Premier League matches this season, Semenyo has scored three goals and registered one assist.

The 24-year-old has shown brilliant form this season and managed to score goals as well as create chances for his teammates while also showing pace in the wide position.

The Magpies would be worried with Barcelona showing interest in signing Alexander Isak.