Thomas Tuchel landing the England job is very bad news for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel getting the England job is back news for Chelsea. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images and Grant Halverson/Getty Images

It’s been some while now since Thomas Tuchel was manager of Chelsea Football Club, though it’s seemingly very bad news for the Blues that the German has now become the new England head coach.

Tuchel was announced as the potential saviour of the Three Lions earlier this week, though Alan Shearer was just one to question why the likes of Eddie Howe wasn’t interviewed.

The former Bayern Munich head coach has been initially handed an 18-month deal which would take him up to and including the World Cup in America in 2026.

Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea pair to join England backroom team

Depending on the relative success or failure in that tournament, Tuchel’s contract will either be extended or not.

In the meantime he has until January before he gets his feet under the table, and it would appear that he and the Football Association will spend that time plundering his former employers for some of their backroom staff.

According to the Daily Mail, Tuchel wants goalkeeping coach, Hilario, and head of performance analysis, James Melbourne, to be part of the new Three Lions set up.

Clearly, given how well Chelsea have begun the 2024/25 campaign under Enzo Maresca this season, the FA’s pursuit could have huge repercussions for the Blues.

After all, it isn’t just the manager who helps to ensure the group is kept on their toes and playing at the best of their abilities.

He may take ultimate responsibility, but it’s a group effort with input from a number of backroom staff.

At present, neither Hilario and Melbourne have committed themselves to joining Tuchel for what would be an interesting career choice, and it may well be that Chelsea are able to fend off the FA by offering both a more attractive package.

If the pair do decide to leave, however, it’s likely to be very bad news for the West Londoners.