The saga of Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future in club football could be due a transfer twist.

The Scouser remains locked in reported talks with the Anfield-based outfit over the possibility of extending a contract currently due to expire in 2025.

It’s a far from favourable situation for the 26-year-old or his club. Nonetheless, some reports suggest there are reasons for fans of a Red persuasion to be optimistic.

The defender has allegedly been left impressed by what he’s seen from new boss Arne Slot so far and is ready to reject an offer from Real Madrid in favour of extending his stay at L4.

Man Utd-linked Jeremie Frimpong open to Real Madrid transfer

There is yet further good news for Liverpool Football Club with it having also emerged that well-regarded right-back Jeremie Frimpong is ‘open’ to a move to the La Liga giants.

It’s an update that could yet prompt Los Blancos into concentrating their efforts on landing the Dutch star’s signature. However, one Bundesliga insider has made it clear that Carlo Ancelotti’s men have yet to highlight the Leverkusen star as a concrete target.

“Jeremie Frimpong has a release clause of about €40m, so he’s absolutely affordable,” Christian Falk informed CaughtOffside in his latest Fact Files column.

“Manchester United were previously far ahead in talks for Frimpong but in the end, they decided to pursue Mazraoui instead. It’s still a lot of money for a right-back but Bayer Leverkusen ultimately can’t do anything if a club is willing to pay this fee.

“So, he would be open to a club like Real Madrid coming in for him. At the moment, however, we heard that it’s not a seriously concrete option. Of course, he’s a good player and he’s doing very well at Leverkusen, so he’d be an option for any top club searching in this position.”

There’s no denying it’s a potentially less complicated affair to wade into as opposed to the reality of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s emotional entanglement with his boyhood club.

Of course, the opportunity to land a generational talent in the No.66 on a potential free transfer ahead of the next summer window remains a tantalising prospect on its own.

Man United may help Liverpool keep Trent Alexander-Arnold

Manchester United’s decision not to pursue Jeremie Frimpong in the prior summer transfer window may have inadvertently seen the Red Devils do Liverpool a huge favour.

Hardly music to the ears of the Old Trafford faithful!

To pour further salt on the wound, it can’t be ignored that alternative signing Noussair Mazraoui has hardly blown fans away following his arrival in England.

Stat gurus Sofascore appear to be of the mind that the Moroccan has been distinctively average in 2024/25, amassing an average performance score of 6.99 in the Premier League.

On a goal contributions basis (just one assist across all competitions), fans have yet to see anything particularly groundbreaking. Jeremie Frimpong, by comparison, already has six goal contributions to his name despite not being one of Leverkusen’s strongest statistical performers.