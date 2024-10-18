Exceptional Turkish duo targeted by Man United and Tottenham ahead of €70m January swoop

Erik ten Hag wants Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Orkun Kökçü at Man United. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, is targeting a January swoop for Turkish duo, Kerem Akturkoglu and Orkun Kokcu, but the Red Devils face competition from Premier League rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Both clubs had scouts watching the pair during Turkey’s recent match against Iceland according to CaughtOffside sources, and it’s believed that Benfica’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid will provide the Premier League clubs, and others, with a further opportunity to take a look at the players.

Erik ten Hag wants Turkish duo in January

The Dutchman is working on the basis that he’ll still be in charge at Old Trafford in January of course, though it’s believed if results don’t improve before then, his reprieve from the sack will only be temporary.

Indeed, the club are believed to have already added another name to a growing list of potential replacements for the underperforming and under pressure manager.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe appeared to distance himself from any ten Hag sacking rumours when interviewed recently, and former United legend, David Beckham, has backed the club’s part-owner to turn things around.

“I really like Jim, I’ve met him a few times over the years with a few mutual friends. I think that he’s a fan and obviously he’s a great businessman as well, one of the best and one of the biggest,” Beckham said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

“I think the fans had lost faith with the leadership over the years. I think we’ve been quite patient as United fans over the years, but we want those good old days back. We want those days back, and the sooner the better.”

Akturkoglu and Kokcu’s current club, Benfica, don’t plan to sell either player in January sources have told CaughtOffside, though they have advanced that an offer of around €70 million for both might change the Portuguese club’s mind.