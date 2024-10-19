Alejandro Garnacho rifles in exquisite volley against Brentford

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Alejandro Garnacho has scored an excellent equaliser against Brentford.

The 20-year-old winger has come to Manchester United’s rescue during Saturday afternoon’s first Premier League match back at Old Trafford.

The home team fell behind just seconds before the half-time break after Ethan Pinnock scored a towering header while Matthijs De Ligt was off the pitch receiving treatment for a head injury.

Determined not to go out with a whimper, Erik Ten Hag’s half-time team talk would’ve been a strong one as the Dutchman remains under huge pressure to keep his job.

And reacting well, United’s quick-fire second-half equaliser came just two minutes after the break.

Alejandro Garnacho scores brilliant volley against Brentford

Argentina’s Garnacho found himself with space at the back post before teammate Marcus Rashford played a great cross-field ball.

Although Rashford’s lofted pass was pinpoint in its delivery, United’s number 17 still had a lot to do to beat Mark Flekken.

Making a superb connection with the cross, Garnacho volleyed the ball straight into the Stretford End net — single-handedly dragging the Red Devils level.

Pictures from S Premier Live.

Failure to complete a comeback and take all three points from Saturday’s game at Old Trafford could see United slip to 13th in the table by the end of the weekend.