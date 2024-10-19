(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and manager Arne Slot has now refused to put a timeframe on his return.

The 32-year-old is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he has been an exceptional servant for Liverpool since joining the club. However, he has had persistent injury issues since moving to the Premier League and his availability is a concern now.

Liverpool have already signed a long-term replacement for him in Giorgi Mamardashvili, but they will surely hope to have him available more often for as long as he is at the club.

The Brazilian has been a key player for Liverpool over the years and he has helped him grind out important results. He has played a crucial role in their Premier League and Champions League wins as well.

It will be interesting to see if Caoimhin Kelleher can fill the void in his absence now. The Republic of Ireland international has done quite well as an understudy to the Brazilian and he is expected to start for Liverpool for the foreseeable future.

Alisson Becker to return before Christmas?

Liverpool manager Slot has now revealed that he is expecting the 32-year-old goalkeeper to return to action before Christmas, but a definite date for his return cannot be determined just yet. The manager feels that the situation will become clearer in two or three weeks.

Slot said (h/t Fabrizio Romano): “I expect him to be back before Christmas, yes… but you never know. It is always difficult to know how an injury will go in the first stages, so we can answer that question better in two or three weeks”.

Liverpool will be hoping to compete for major trophies this season and they will look to secure Champions League qualification for the next season as well. They cannot afford to be without their key players for several weeks. The absence of Alisson will be a major blow for them. It will be interesting to see if they can get through the upcoming game weeks without him.