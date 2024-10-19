Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz has been linked with a move away from the German club in recent months.

The 21-year-old has established himself first one of the finest young talents in world football and he helped the Bundesliga outfit win the league last season. According to Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing the German midfielder and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the near future.

Leverkusen are hoping to agree on a new deal with the player, but if they fail to strike an agreement with him, they would prefer to sell him abroad. The development will certainly come as a boost for the Premier League clubs hoping to sign the player.

Wirtz scored 18 goals and picked up 20 assists last season. He has started the current campaign in red hot form as well, scoring six goals in 10 appearances.

Florian Wirtz would improve Arsenal, Man United and Liverpool

He has all the tools to develop into a world-class player and the likes of Arsenal would certainly benefit from his arrival. He is capable of operating as the number ten as well as a winger. He could share the creative and goalscoring burden with Martin Odegaard.

Similarly, Liverpool could use more creativity and goals in the final third. The 21-year-old could be the ideal alternative to Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian decides to leave as a free agent next summer. Although he’s not a natural winger, the German international could replace the end product of the Liverpool star.

At Manchester United, the Red Devils need a long-term alternative to Christian Eriksen and they need someone who will add goals and creativity to the side in the final third. Players like Antony have been largely underwhelming. The German international would be a massive upgrade.

The player has been described as an “outstanding technician” by the former German national team head coach Hansi Flick. If the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United can nurture him properly, he could develop into a superstar in the future. That said, he will be an expensive acquisition.