(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

The Magpies are keen on signing the 24-year-old winger and they will face competition from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur as well. According to Football Insider, the winger will be available for a fee of around £40-50 million.

It is no secret that Newcastle need to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit. The 24-year-old winger could add pace, flair and goals to the side. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three. He is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact at Newcastle if he joins the club.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the country and it is fair to assume that they have the financial muscle to pay the reported asking price. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Arsenal and Tottenham keen on Antoine Semenyo

Meanwhile, Arsenal are in need of a winger as well. They have not been able to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as often as they would have liked. Signing the 24-year-old will give Mikel Arteta more options to work with.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, they might need to bring in alternatives to players like Richarlison if the Brazilian does not improve in the coming weeks. His time at the club has been quite mediocre and he will be expected to turn things around quickly. The player has now returned from his injury layoff, and it remains to be seen whether he can impress the manager with his performances.

Meanwhile, Semenyo will want to compete at the highest level and the opportunity to play for clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham will be quite attractive for him. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can convince him to join the club.