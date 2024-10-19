(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Jamie Redknapp was unimpressed with Raheem Sterling’s performance in Arsenal’s shock defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Gunners arrived on the South Coast unbeaten but saw William Saliba sent off after just 30 minutes, going on to lose 2-0 in what could be a damaging result in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal had to cope without some key players, with Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka all sidelined for the trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Raheem Sterling was the man to replace Saka in the starting XI. However, he was sacrificed on 37 minutes as Mikel Arteta brought on an extra defender following Saliba’s red card.

Even before then, Sterling didn’t look sharp, failing to attempt a shot or create a chance, while he misplaced four of his 10 passes, completed just one dribble and only won one of his four ground duels.

Redknapp critical of Raheem Sterling as Saka’s stand-in

What didn’t help Sterling was playing out on the right flank. Usually, Saka looks to cut inside onto his left foot to get shots on goal, while he’s also very adept at delivering dangerous crosses into the box on his weaker foot.

Sterling just wasn’t able to take Bournemouth defenders on down the outside, leaving Arsenal limited in attack.

Sky Sports pundit Redknapp believes Sterling did little to suggest he can be a viable back-up to Saka.

“They missed [Bukayo] Saka, because as soon as the ball goes out to him, something can happen,” the former Tottenham, Liverpool and England midfielder told Sky Sports.

“Raheem Sterling is obviously a right-footed player, he’s playing on the right side, he’s not got that same flow that Saka offers you.

“Straight away, you look at that team sheet and think, right, we’ve got a real chance today, let’s get after this Arsenal side — two of their biggest players aren’t playing.”