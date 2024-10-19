Ally McCoist says which Spurs starter was to blame for Mohammed Kudus opener

Credit: Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Ally McCoist was critical of one Spurs player for the part they played in Mohammed Kudus’ opening goal in Saturday afternoon’s Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite coming into the game in the worst form, having lost 3-2 against Brighton last time out, Spurs were the overwhelming favourites to take all three points.

Upsetting the betting markets though, the travelling Hammers took the lead after just 18 minutes.

Ghana international Kudus was the first to react to a cross from Jarrod Bowen with the African’s strike leaving Guglielmo Vicario with no chance.

Mohammed Kudus opens the scoring and West Ham lead in north London ?? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/gBiKsCAZ5u — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 19, 2024

And speaking about the forward’s opening goal, TNT Sports co-commentator Ally McCoist picked out Brennan Johnson as the player at fault.

“To be brutally honest with you, it probably should’ve been Brennan Johnson who should tuck in more,” the 62-year-old said after reviewing a replay of Kudus’ goal.

It’s harsh to be too critical of Johnson. The Welshman has been in great form recently — scoring in each of his last six games for club and country.

McCoist is right though — the 23-year-old was miles away from West Ham’s number 14.

Allowed to wander into Spurs’ box because of Johnson’s failure to track his man, the Hammers were gifted the chance to take the lead.