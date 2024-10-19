Chelsea target’s asking price will drop by €25m in 2026, Sky Sports reporter confirms

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

Recently, we revealed that Chelsea and Aston Villa are keen on signing the 21-year-old French defender and they are impressed with his performances for RB Leipzig. He is on the radar of Real Madrid as well.

Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze has revealed that the player has a €90 million release clause in his current contract. However, the asking price will go down in 2026, and the player will be available for just €65 million.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to wait around for the defender and sign him for a more reasonable price in the summer of 2026. Lukeba is regarded as one of the finest young defenders in European football, and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player. Chelsea could certainly use a quality central defender like him, and he would be a long-term investment for them.

Castello Lukeba would improve Chelsea

The Blues have looked vulnerable defensively in recent seasons and they need to tighten up at the back if they want to compete for major trophies. The 21-year-old could be a long-term asset for them and he will certainly help them improve. A move to the Premier League could be an exciting opportunity for him as well.

However, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that the player is currently happy at RB Leipzig and he is not angling for a move away from the club. The German outfit are not prepared to sell him in January either. It seems that Chelsea will have to play the waiting game if they want to sign the player.

It is fair to assume that Chelsea will have to secure UEFA Champions League qualification if they want to attract elite young talents like him. It remains to be seen whether Enzo Maresca can guide them back into the top four this season.