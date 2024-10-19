(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 19-year-old left-back has made quite a name for himself with his performances in Italian football, and the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on him.

The defender recently signed a long-term contract with Lecce but a report from Fiorentina News claims that he is likely to be on the move in the summer of 2025. Chelsea and Tottenham are following him closely, and it will be interesting to see if they can get a deal done.

Chelsea and Tottenham keen on Patrick Dorgu

Tottenham could certainly use another quality left-back, especially with Ben Davies in his twilight years. The Welsh international will need to be replaced soon and Dorgu could compete with Destiny Udogie for the starting spot at the North London club. The 19-year-old is a prodigious talent and he could develop into a star for Tottenham.

If the North London club can secure his signature for a reasonable amount of money, the move could look like a master stroke in the long run.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need to add more quality and depth to their defensive unit as well. Ben Chilwell has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months and Dorgu could be a quality alternative to the England international. The 19-year-old will certainly be attracted to the idea of playing for big clubs like Chelsea and Tottenham.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. He has a long-term contract and Lecce will look to demand a premium for him. Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to pay a substantial amount of money for the young defender, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are ready to break the bank for him.