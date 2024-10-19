(Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Leeds United have linked with a move for the former French international Joshua Guilavogui.

According to a report from Leeds Live, Leeds United could look to dip into the transfer market in order to add more quality and depth to the side. They are looking at a few free agents and Guilavogui is one of the names on the shortlist.

The midfielder was pictured at Elland Road last night when Leeds picked up a 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

Welcome to Leeds United Joshua Guilavogui who will sign for the club on a free agent next week (and attended the game today at Elland Road).#LUFC pic.twitter.com/2chwGvIA3w — Sam (@smisles98) October 18, 2024

The 34-year-old midfielder is currently a free agent since leaving German outfit Mainz at the end of last season. He has been linked with multiple clubs, but it seems that Leeds could be the ones to snap him up. The midfielder watched the Whites in action last night and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can finalise the deal in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has revealed that Leeds are lacking in depth when it comes to the holding midfield position and the central defensive unit. They are looking to add more quality and experience in the two areas.

Farke said: “I can confirm we have had a deeper look and also with some guests at Thorp Arch – with a deeper look on it.

“It’s important not to speak about names, but the profile. We are a bit thin in the holding midfield position and also at centre-back.

“The ideal scenario is we bring in a player who is a bit more of a specialist in the holding midfield position, but can also cope with a centre-back position.” Joshua Guilavogui would be a useful addition

Signing the 34-year-old Frenchman on a free transfer could prove to be a useful acquisition. He has the experience and the quality to make a difference in the Championship and he could prove to be a handy option for Leeds during the second half of the season.

If he manages to adapt to English quickly, could prove to be a major bargain for the Whites.