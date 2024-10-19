(Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Leeds United youngster Luca Thomas made a great start to life on loan at York City, scoring on his debut at the weekend.

Thomas boasts an incredible record at youth level with the Whites, notching 35 goals and eight assists in 62 matches for the U18s and U21s combined — including six goals and an assist in five Premier League 2 outings at the start of this campaign.

However, the striker is yet to be rewarded with first-team opportunities, despite fellow youngsters like James Debayo, Sam Chambers and Charlie Crew being included in several matchday squads.

At 20 years old, it feels like now or never for Thomas to prove he can cut it with the Leeds senior team.

Luca Thomas leaves Leeds on loan

Thomas is out of contract at the end of this season and might well be using the rest of the campaign to attract potential suitors.

The youngster was on trial at York City earlier this week and impressed during his short time with the Minstermen.

“Leeds have let him train with us for the last few days so we can cast our eye over him and we’ve done that. We’re impressed with what we’ve seen and it’ll be down to us to have a chat with Tony, and then we’ll speak to Leeds on what’s best,” said York manager Adam Hinshelwood (via Leeds United News).

“I have been really encouraged by what we’ve seen of him and we’re hoping there will be something there.”

Thomas impressed so much so that he completed a loan move to York on Friday to help the club deal with a spate of injuries; a luxury afforded to clubs outside the top four tiers of English football.

“I’m looking forward to a new challenge and to gain good experience at a great club,” Thomas said of the move (via York City’s official website).

And Thomas made the perfect start to his spell with Leeds’ Yorkshire neighbours, coming off the bench and scoring the last of York’s four goals in a 4-0 thrashing of Ebbsfleet.

LOANEE LUCA WITH THE GAME'S FOURTH ON HIS DEBUT! ? 90+6' | 4-0 | #YCFC ?? pic.twitter.com/O5XPvcv9a5 — York City FC (@YorkCityFC) October 19, 2024

The result leaves York third in the National League, just one point off Barnet in top spot.

Leeds are set to make an out-of-window signing of their own with former France international midfielder Joshua Guilavogui closing in on a move as a free agent.