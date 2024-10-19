Leicester City facing fresh points deduction fear after latest Premier League development

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City are sweating once again over the prospect of a points deduction due to PSR rules, according to the latest report.

The Foxes were charged in March with a breach of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) after reporting losses of £89.7m in 2022/23 alone — with top-flight sides only allowed to lose £105m in a three-year period.

Leicester argued against those charges on the grounds that they were no longer a Premier League club by the time they submitted their accounts on June 30th 2023, just over a month after their relegation to the Championship was confirmed on the final day of the campaign.

An independent commission ruled that Leicester could be charged by the Premier League, but the club confirmed via a statement in early September that they had been successful in their appeal.

Leicester City facing fresh PSR points deduction fears

That doesn’t appear to be the end of the saga unfortunately for Leicester fans.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Premier League have already submitted an appeal as they seek to overturn the ruling and land Leicester City with a punishment for their financial missteps.

Whether or not the Premier League will be successful remains to be seen.

However, Everton and Nottingham Forest were deducted eight and four points, respectively, last season, setting a precedent for other clubs falling foul of financial rules.

On those occasions, the two clubs finished 14 and six points clear of the relegation zone, respectively, with the promoted trio of Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United each suffering miserable campaigns.

After a slow start, Leicester appear to be putting a run together, with Arsenal the only side to beat them in their last six games across all competitions.

The Foxes have won their last two Premier League matches, beating Bournemouth 1-0 at home before coming from 2-0 down to beat Southampton 3-2 away on Saturday, lifting them to 14th in the table — already six points clear of the bottom three.

Leicester face Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town in their next two league outings and will be keen to put even more points on the board to give themselves a buffer against any potential deductions.