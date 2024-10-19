Liverpool facing Premier League competition as they ready bid for 6ft 2in monster to replace van Dijk

Liverpool have identified their Virgil van Dijk replacement. Photo by CaughtOffside

With just over six months left until his Liverpool contract comes to an end, it’s looking more and more likely that Virgil van Dijk will leave the club next summer, and the Reds are seemingly already making contingency plans.

Although the club appear willing to offer the Dutchman a new deal, they can’t rest on their laurels, given that van Dijk can speak to other clubs from January.

There’s no guarantee that the centre-back will accept any offer that the Reds make either.

Liverpool identify their replacement for Virgil van Dijk

Indeed, one pundit believes that contract situation surrounding van Dijk and team-mates Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold is “worrying.”

CaughtOffside have been advised by sources close to the club that they remain keen on boosting their defensive strength, and to that end they’ve targeted 6ft 2in Nico Schlotterbeck.

The Borussia Dortmund defender, who also plays for the German national team, has been drawing attention with his standout performances.

Sources advance that Liverpool are prepared to offer around €50 million for Schlotterbeck, with a planned annual salary of €7 million, and the move is considered to be part of Liverpool’s strategy to fortify their backline.

However, the Reds may not get things all their own way as sources have also indicated that Newcastle United could enter the race if they’re still unable to prise Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Due to financial constraints and the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), the transfer might be more challenging for the Magpies, but Eddie Howe also sees Schlotterbeck as a key addition to the Newcastle defence.

Clearly, the next few months are key for the Anfield-based outfit, and for Arne Slot.

After a quiet transfer window in the summer, things will need to ramp up in that regard, particularly if Liverpool end up waving goodbye to their talented trio.