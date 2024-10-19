“The club panicked” – Man United forced into drastic action over major issue

Man United panicked over what to do with Bruno Fernandes last summer. Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

It’s no longer a surprise to hear that Man United are making a pig’s ear of their transfer dealings, and it’s come to light that they “panicked” over Bruno Fernandes last summer.

Scott McTominay moved to Napoli before the closure of the transfer window, and despite being one of the more reliable United players, the club apparently wanted him gone well before he actually left.

Man United “panicked” over Bruno Fernandes

As one of his team-mates and captain of the squad, Bruno might well have been questioning the board and Erik ten Hag over that decision, and he’d have every right to have done so. Particularly now that the Red Devils look light in that area of the pitch.

That doesn’t appear to be the only decision that’s left Man United players puzzled of late either.

Therefore, is it any wonder that Bruno may have been feeling a little disillusioned with life at Old Trafford.

According to ESPN, two sources indicated to them that the Portuguese ace was willing to leave the club in the summer owing to United’s repeated failings.

He only ended up staying because “the club panicked and gave him a massive new deal.”

As one of the most storied clubs in the history of the game, the news that the club captain was willing to jack it all in is surely yet another nail in Erik ten Hag’s coffin.

It’s an embarrassment to everyone connected with the club quite frankly, and if INEOS don’t quickly get a grip on the current situation, the goodwill they’ve built up over the past few months will quickly evaporate.

Whilst it’s clear that there are more problems at the club that having a manager that doesn’t appear to have a clue, being decisive in that regard would almost certainly be a decent start point from which the Red Devils can reset.