Man United make specific enquiries for managerial target with a 2025 release clause

(Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking at potential alternatives to Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim has been identified as an option.

The 39-year-old Portuguese manager has done quite well for Sporting CP and he is thought to be on the shortlist of Premier League rivals Manchester City as well. Pep Guardiola faces an uncertain future at the club with his contract nearing an end and Amorim is one of the candidates earmarked to replace him.

However, Manchester United are keeping tabs on his situation as well, and Florian Plettenberg claims that they have already made specific enquiries for the 39-year-old.

Amorim has a contract with Sporting CP until the summer of 2026, but he has a release clause in his contract which will be active in the summer of 2025. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to pay up for him.

Erik ten Hag has failed to deliver

It is no secret that they have backed Ten Hag significantly in the transfer market and the Dutch manager has spent in excess of £600 million. However, he has not been able to get Manchester United to compete with clubs like Arsenal or Manchester City so far.

The Red Devils have made a mediocre start to the current season as well and it would not be a surprise if the club hierarchy decided to part ways with Ten Hag. With that said, they will need to bring in a reliable replacement as well. Amorim is well-regarded across Europe and he has won major trophies with Sporting CP during his time at the club.

His attacking philosophy could be a good fit for the current Manchester United squad as well. The 39-year-old is young and he has plenty of room for growth. He could be tempted to manage one of the biggest clubs in the world as well.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.