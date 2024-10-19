Erik ten Hag confirms Man United ‘are monitoring’ 21-year-old ace amid transfer links

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United has been linked with a move for the Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras.

The 21-year-old joined Benfica permanently at the start of the season and he has been quite impressive for them. His performances have attracted the attention of several clubs, including the Red Devils.

There have been rumours that Manchester United could look to re-sign the player after selling him to Benfica in the summer of 2024. Manager Erik ten Hag has now reacted to the speculations stating that the club is monitoring his progress and they have the option to bring him back because of a clause in his contract.

He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano): “We are monitoring Álvaro Carreras progress at Benfica, we have a buy back clause. We loaned him to Preston, Granada, he didn’t play much there… and we had the opportunity to sell him. But we have a buy-back clause which allows us to control the situation”.

The situation is clearly in control of the Red Devils, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to exercise the buy-back clause in his contract.

Man United could use Alvaro Carreras

Manchester United could certainly use a quality left-back. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have had their fair share of injury problems, and the Red Devils need alternatives. If Carreras can replicate his form with Benfica at Old Trafford, he could be an asset for the Premier League side.

Apart from his defence of qualities, the 21-year-old is quite effective, going forward, and he could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack. Furthermore, the opportunity to return to England could be quite attractive for the player. The Spanish defender might feel that he has unfinished business at Old Trafford and he will look to establish himself as a key player for Manchester United.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the country and they could provide Carreras with the platform to compete at the highest level and push for trophies regularly. It will be an exciting step up in his career and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.