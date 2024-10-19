Mikel Arteta’s hugely surprising admission that will worry Arsenal fans

Mikel Arteta will worry Arsenal fans with latest admission. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta is firmly ensconced as the manager of Arsenal Football Club, but in a worrying admission the Spaniard has hinted at a future away from the North London giants.

He’s already noted that he wants the Gunners to take the next step in the Champions League, possibly suggesting that he doesn’t believe they’ve reached their ceiling under him, despite an array of quality exponents within the squad.

There are other players that Arteta seems keen to add in the short-term, but it’s his longer term future at the Emirates Stadium that could be up for discussion.

Mikel Arteta hasn’t ruled out managing England

That’s because in his press conference for the Bournemouth game, he didn’t turn his nose up at the notion of managing England in future.

“I understand that it can feel sad for some people not to have an English manager. History tells you how important this could be as well,” The Guardian (subscription required) note him as saying.

“I think I would take a lot of pride as well at how many people would do anything to be the England manager. That’s related to how we’re treated in this country as foreigners, the passion, the respect, the history and the way that things are done in this country. I can say personally that when you are not from here. I think there are very few countries that could say that.

“[…] I’ll tell you right now, the feeling I have being here for 22 years. I have that feeling towards it (the England head coach role) because I always feel respected, welcomed and inspired by this country and the history of football and how you get treated daily. I think that’s something you should be really proud of.”

Although Arsenal have yet to lift the Premier League title under Arteta they’ve been inching closer to overhauling Man City with each passing season, and it only appears to be a matter of time before the Gunners get their hands on the silverware again.

If things don’t go well under Thomas Tuchel, however, who knows what might happen in 2026…