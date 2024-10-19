Newcastle preparing mammoth £80m bid for target that would rather move to Liverpool

Newcastle want Marc Guehi but he would prefer a move to Liverpool. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images and Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Newcastle haven’t given up hope of landing Crystal Palace centre-back, Marc Guehi, though it’s believed the defender would prefer a move to Liverpool.

The player has already admitted that the speculation surrounding his future last summer was tough to deal with.

Given their own defensive problems, Man United were also rumoured to be sniffing around the England international.

Newcastle preparing huge bid for Palace ace Marc Guehi

At just 24 years of age, Guehi has established himself as a stalwart for both club and country, so it’s no wonder that he remains coveted by Palace’s Premier League rivals.

According to TeamTalk, Newcastle, who had four previous bids turned down during the summer transfer window, will go back in for Guehi in January, and this time will offer a record-breaking £80m.

That’s believed to be closer to the valuation that the Eagles have put on their man, and would almost certainly open the doors for all parties to get around the negotiating table.

However, the big stumbling block is that the outlet are also reporting that the player would prefer a move to Liverpool.

That said, it’s understood that the Reds wouldn’t be willing to match Newcastle’s offer in the January window, potentially leaving Guehi stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Arne Slot will no doubt be biding his time to see if Virgil van Dijk will extend his time at Anfield in the first instance because should he do so, that makes a move for Guehi a little less urgent.

Newcastle don’t really have that luxury, and Eddie Howe and his board will almost certainly want to strike at the earliest opportunity.

For now, Guehi will have to remain focused on helping Palace move up the Premier League table.

After seven games of the 2024/25 season, they’ve still not won a match and are way down in 18th position.