Newcastle ‘would be open’ to selling one of their highest-paid players

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has been linked to the move away from the club in recent months.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Newcastle have now made a definitive decision on the 34-year-old’s future and they are ready to entertain offers for him.

The England international is no longer a regular starter for Newcastle and he needs to move on in such a regular plane time. Tino Livramento has taken his spot in the starting lineup and the England international should look to move on. He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent months, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Brown has now revealed to Football Insider that Trippier will be allowed to leave Newcastle if the right offer comes in. It remains to be seen whether any club is willing to provide him with an exit route in January.

“I’d expect Trippier to leave if that interest is still there,and the right offer comes in,” he told. “It’s one I can definitely see happening and I’ve heard Newcastle would be open to it. Letting him leave would also free up quite a lot of money on their wage bill. “He’s still one of their highest-paid players, and if his abilities are beginning to decline, which I’m told there are some concerns about, they could look to cash in. “I’d expect, if they get the opportunity, they’ll let him go.”

Newcastle want to cash in on the player and free up their wage bill. Trippier is one of their highest earners with wages of £120k-a-week. They are looking to build a side for the future and keeping the 34-year-old at the club does not make any sense.

Moving away from Newcastle would allow the England international to play more often as well. He is in the twilight stages of his career and sitting on the bench at Newcastle is unlikely to be an appealing option for him. It remains to be seen whether both parties can find a solution in the coming weeks.