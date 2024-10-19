(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Paul Merson believes Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze must ‘click’ to keep Crystal Palace safe from relegation this season.

The Eagles ended the 2023/24 campaign in style with six wins and no defeats in their last seven games, looking unstoppable under Oliver Glasner.

However, it’s been the polar opposite at the start of this season, with Palace in the bottom three and winless after seven matches, with a league-low five goals scored.

Up next is a Monday night trip to Nottingham Forest, who have lost just one of their seven matches so far this term.

Paul Merson: Eze & Mateta key to Palace safety hopes

A defeat at the City Ground would leave some dark clouds hanging over South London.

But Merson is backing Palace to pull themselves away from trouble, especially if they can get Mateta and Eze firing, with the duo stuck on three goals combined so far this season.

“Crystal Palace are struggling at the moment. But I don’t think they’re in a relegation battle, they should be fine from that perspective. When Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze click, they will be fine and safe,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “But if Leicester end up getting the win this weekend and Palace lose, that becomes a concern.”

One half of Merson’s concern has already come true, with Leicester coming from 2-0 down to steal a dramatic 3-2 win away at Southampton on Saturday.

That has ramped up the pressure on Palace to get a result in the Midlands on Monday.