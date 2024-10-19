Spurs player ratings vs. West Ham: One midfielder poor but Son Heung-min looking back to best

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Spurs picked up an important three points on Saturday afternoon.

The Lilywhites welcomed London rivals West Ham to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first Premier League game back since the international break.

Ange Postecoglou was demanding an improved performance after his side lost 3-2 against Brighton last time out, despite leading 2-0.

Despite Mohammed Kudus opening the game’s scoring after 18 minutes, the home team pulled themselves together and hit straight back.

Dejan Kulusevski equalised before the halftime break.

Postecoglou made a controversial decision to haul James Maddison off and replace him with Pape Sarr but the hard-hitting Aussie’s tactical tweak was soon vindicated.

Alphonso Areola let in an own-goal before Son Heung-min netted his third of the season and Spurs’ fourth of the afternoon.

Following their impressive 4-1 comeback win earlier today, we have rated every Spurs player who featured.

Spurs player ratings

Guglielmo Vicario — 7.0

Made a great early save and didn’t let Mohammed Kudus’ 18-minute goal affect him.

Pedro Porro — 7.5

Superb going forward. Unlucky not to score a volley in the first half.

Cristian Romero — 7.0

Solid in defence.

Micky van de Ven — 7.0

Came to blows with Kudus in the closing stages but matched up well against Michail Antonio throughout the game.

Destiny Udogie — 7.0

Solid at left-back. Subbed off for Archie Gray with a few minutes to play.

Dejan Kulusevski — 7.5

Excellent. The Swede is quickly becoming one of Ange Postecoglou’s most important players.

Yves Bissouma — 7.5

Scored just his second-ever goal for Spurs before being replaced by Rodrigo Bentancur with 10 minutes to play. Had a great game.

James Maddison — 4.0

Anonymous during the first half. Subbed off for Pape Sarr at the break.

Brennan Johnson — 6.5

Caused West Ham’s defence problems all afternoon. Unlucky not to get on the scoresheet himself.

Son Heung-min — 8.0

The South Korean’s best performance of the season. Looked back to his old self.

Dominic Solanke — 4.5

Quiet afternoon for the £65 million striker. He’ll have better days.

Subs:

Pape Sarr — 7.0

Changed the game and will be unlucky not to start next weekend against Crystal Palace.

Timo Werner — 5.0

Pacey and caused Aaron Wan-Bissaka some problems but continues to miss chances.

Richarlison — N/A

Rodrigo Bentancur — N/A

Archie Gray — N/A