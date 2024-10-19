(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on the Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

The 20-year-old has established himself as an important team player for the German club and his performances have attracted the attention of the top European clubs.

According to a report from Football Insider, Tottenham are monitoring him closely and the report has dubbed him as “the next Jude Bellingham”. Although Bynoe-Gittens plays a different role, he is an elite talent like Bellingham and the comparisons are not surprising.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the highly-rated winger in the coming months. Dortmund are unlikely to sanction his departure midway through the season and therefore any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens needs to focus on his football

Bynoe-Gittens needs regular game time in order to continue his development and fulfil his potential. A move to Tottenham Hotspur might not be ideal for him unless they are willing to guarantee him first-team action. They are well stocked in the wide areas and the 20-year-old cannot afford to sit on the bench at the North London club.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. There is no doubt that the 20-year-old is a prodigious talent who has the attributes to develop into a superstar in the future. Any club would be attracted to the idea of signing him for the future, but Tottenham will have to accommodate him in the starting lineup if they want to get the deal done.

Furthermore, the attacker is likely to cost a premium. He is a prized asset and he has a long-term contract at the German club. They are under no pressure to sanction his departure for a knockdown price. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are ready to break the bank for him.