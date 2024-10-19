(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu in the near future.

A report from Football Insider claims that they are keen on snapping up some of the best young talents in European football, and they are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old Serie A defender.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the defender. Dorgu has impressed with his performances in Italian football, and he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well.

We have recently covered reports stating that the defender is valued at €40 million and It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are ready to break the bank for him.

The 19-year-old is a prodigious talent with a bright future, and he could end up justifying the investment in the long term. He has been linked with other Premier League clubs as well, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The defender could be tempted to move to the Premier League. It would be an exciting step up in his career and he would get to test himself against world-class attackers in English football. Regular exposure in the Premier League could accelerate his development as well.

Can Tottenham accommodate Patrick Dorgu?

However, Tottenham are already well-stocked in the left-back department. They have Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies at their disposal. Unless they are prepared to sell the Welsh international, a move for Dorgu would not make any sense.

The 19-year-old will not want to sit on the bench at Tottenham. It is unlikely to benefit his development. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and the defender must seek gametime assurances before making a move to the North London club.