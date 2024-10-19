Liverpool prioritising contract extension agreement with soon-to-be free-agent

Credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Liverpool do not want to lose Virgil Van Dijk and have therefore prioritised agreeing a new contract.

The 33-year-old captain is one of several key players in the final 10 months of their contract.

Along with Mo Salah and Real Madrid-linked Trent Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk will be eligible to agree a pre-contract with clubs outside of England from January.

That is, unless, the Netherlands international agrees to an extension before then.

Liverpool determined to extend Virgil Van Dijk contract

And according to a recent report from Football Insider, that is exactly what the Reds are hoping to do.

Prioritising securing the Dutchman’s future, Liverpool are determined to tie their talisman down on new, and presumably improved, terms.

Van Dijk’s current deal sees him earn £220,000-per week (Spotrac) — making him the club’s second-highest-paid player behind Mo Salah.

Although Arne Slot has recently been linked with landing Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck as a possible replacement for their commanding number four, Van Dijk’s preference is to stay at Anfield beyond this season.

Liverpool’s decision-makers are expected to make the centre-back a formal contract offer ‘within weeks’.

During his six years on Merseyside, Van Dijk, who lifted the 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League, has directly contributed to 36 goals in 279 games in all competitions.