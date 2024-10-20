(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

He has been linked with clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. The 24-year-old’s performances have attracted the attention of the three Premier League clubs and it will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward with an offer to sign him.

The player has now fueled further speculations surrounding his future by claiming that he wants to join a big club in the near future and compete in European football. However, he has also revealed that he is a boyhood Arsenal fan.

“I am an Arsenal fan,” Semenyo said to the Athletic. “I don’t conflict the two with my job. It is great to play against Arsenal, a team I have watched all my life and I want to play for the top clubs as well. In order for that to happen I need to prove it. “Yeah, any team that plays Champions League, Europa (League) — that’s the aim. I know that’s not going to come with a click of my fingers, it’s going to take some time. It’s going to take goals. It’s going to take a lot of consistent performances. But I’ve worked all my life for that and I’m just going to continue working hard. That’s my mentality.”

That will certainly come as a major boost for the Gunners who are looking to secure his signature. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can take advantage of the situation and get a deal done for him in the near future. Convincing him to join the club should not be difficult for Arsenal. They have the finances to afford him and the player’s affection towards the club will make it easier for the Gunners to convince him.

The 24-year-old is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals and assists to the side. His arrival will allow Mikel Arteta to rotate his front three more often. Arsenal need more depth in the side if they want to do well across multiple competitions.

Can Tottenham sign Antoine Semenyo?

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are looking at the player as well and they could certainly use more depth in the wide areas. Players like Richarlison have been quite underwhelming and Semenyo could be a useful alternative. However, his comments regarding Arsenal are unlikely to go down well with the Tottenham fans. It will be interesting to see if Spurs decide to pursue a move for him in the coming months.