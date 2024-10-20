Arne Slot & Darwin Nunez both have an epic meltdown after one moment during Liverpool-Chelsea

Arne Slot and Darwin Nunez during Liverpool's win over Chelsea (Via beIN Sports)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Reds striker Darwin Nunez both went absolutely nuts at a decision that went against them in their 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea this evening.

Liverpool edged out the Blues in a close contest at Anfield, with goals from Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones giving them all three points in what could turn out to be a huge result for Slot in this very promising first season in charge.

Still, it wasn’t always easy against Chelsea today, and it seems the nerves might have got to Slot and Nunez a little bit in this bizarre video clip below, with both men absolutely fuming at the referee giving this 50-50 challenge in the visitors’ favour…

Pictures from beIN Sports

Ultimately this didn’t end up hurting Liverpool, who held on to their one-goal lead and who celebrated at full time as they returned to the top of the Premier League table.

Arne Slot doing a superb job at Liverpool

While this might’ve been a bit of a funny moment from Slot, there’s no doubt he’s doing a hugely impressive job when many would’ve expected him to struggle this season.

It isn’t easy going straight into a club with high expectations after the departure of a legendary figure like Jurgen Klopp, but Slot has done brilliantly so far.

Liverpool look like they will surely be strong title challengers this season, though they have a tough game coming up next as they travel away to Arsenal in a week’s time.

Still, Chelsea have been much-improved under a new manager as well, with Enzo Maresca looking like he could make the west Londoners a more serious contender for a top four place, even if they’re still some way from being up there with the likes of LFC in the race for the title.