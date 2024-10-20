(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal host Liverpool in the Premier League next week in what promises to be an exciting clash between two titles contenders.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are looking to end the dominance of Manchester City in the Premier League and they are expected to fight till the end against Pep Guardiola’s formidable side.

Arsenal are coming fresh from a defeat against Bournemouth in the Premier League, while Liverpool have managed to beat Chelsea at home, showing how competitive they have become under new manager Arne Slot.

The Reds are making quick progress under the Dutch manager and they remain at the top of the Premier League standings, with inspiring performances from Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Virgil Van Dijk and others.

Arsenal vs Liverpool matches are highly entertaining with both the teams looking to score goals and playing attacking football.

This match is going to tell us a lot about the title credentials of both the teams and more so about Liverpool since it will be their first big away match under Slot this season.

The Gunners had shown unreal consistency until the weekend when they suffered a surprise away defeat against Bournemouth.

How Arsenal could line up

Arsenal will be without their star defender William Saliba who received a red card against Bournemouth. It is a massive blow to the Gunners and Arteta who will now have to find a solution in the heart of his defense.

Jakub Kiwior could be deployed in defense alongside Gabriel but his mistake against Bournemouth in the penalty they conceded shows that his lack of playing time could work against Arsenal.

Another solution that Arteta might consider is play Ben White as a centre-back with Jurrien Timber playing as the right-back.

The Gunners would be hoping to get Bukayo Saka back for the big match to provide them creativity in the final third which was clearly missing when Raheem Sterling started against Bournemouth.

Gabriel Martinelli is expected to win his place back in the starting line up and start ahead of Leandro Trossard.

The rest of the team will remain the same that Arteta played against Bournemouth.

Arsenal predicted line up: Raya, Timber, White, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Partey, Merino, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

How Liverpool could line up against Arsenal

Liverpool’s only major concern is the unavailability of goalkeeper Alisson. He is expected to be out for a few weeks but they have a capable back up in Caoimhin Kelleher, who has always impressed whenever he has been given the opportunity to play.

The Reds will have to wait to get more information on the injury Diogo Jota suffered against Chelsea at Anfield. If the Portuguese player is unable to get fit in time, Darwin Nunez will take his place in the starting line up.

Slot has trusted his starting line up all season and every week, he has gone with the same choices.

Harvey Elliott is still recovering from an injury but he has started training but the match at the Emirates Stadium might come too early for him.

Liverpool predicted line up: Kelleher; Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Nunez.

Arsenal vs Liverpool head to head record

The Gunners have faced the Reds 242 times, with Liverpool winning 95 matches, Arsenal winning 83, and 64 matches ended as draws.

Liverpool failed to beat Arsenal in both the league matches last season, with the clash at Anfield ending as a 1-1 draw while Arteta’s team managed to win the match at the Emirates Stadium 3-1.

In the last few years, particularly under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have had the upper hand against Arsenal but the Gunners are closing the gap every season.

