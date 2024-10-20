“I’ll never close the door” – West Ham summer signing cannot rule out return to former club

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

He’s less than two months into his loan from Paris Saint-Germain but already, Carlos Soler is facing questions about his West Ham United future.

The Spaniard completed a temporary switch from the French capital at the end of August as the Hammers concluded a busy summer of business in their first window under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

Soler has made a modest start to life at West Ham as he adjusts to English football, making five substitute appearances in the Premier League, with his only start coming in a 5-1 defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

A 14-time Spain international and title-winner with PSG, Soler is sure to get his chance soon.

But what about beyond that? Well, right now, Soler cannot think that far ahead as he tries to battle his way into Lopetegui’s starting XI.

“We haven’t talked about objectives. It’s a very new and long-term project. It’s a bit abstract because in football you have to think a lot about the present, get results and play well,” Soler told Marca (via Sport Witness).

“But we have a lot of new players, a new coach, a new philosophy… Few clubs manage to get it right from the start.

“In my case, I’m going to stay for a year, and I don’t know what will happen when the season is over. But I was seduced by the idea of facing this change, fighting every weekend to get into the eleven and West Ham was the best option.”

West Ham midfielder Carlos Soler hoping for Valencia return

Soler was born and raised in Valencia and is a product of the Los Che system, going on to register 36 goals and 31 assists in 226 appearances for the club across all competitions, winning the 2018/19 Copa del Rey before making a move to PSG in 2022.

The midfielder still has two years left on his PSG contract and that’s notwithstanding any possible permanent interest from West Ham should he prove a hit at the London Stadium.

Nevertheless, Soler cannot rule out a return to his boyhood club. In fact, that’s exactly what he intends to make happen in the future.

“I’ll never close the door because I consider myself Valencian and Valencianista. I love Valencia and I usually spend my days off here,” Soler added.

“You never know the twists and turns that football can take. But of course, at some point, I would like to return. Now I’m focused on West Ham and then… I have a contract with PSG.”