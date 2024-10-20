Villarreal ‘thinking about’ making summer approach for Chelsea central midfielder

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Cesare Casadei is attracting interest from two different countries, including Spain’s Villarreal.

The La Liga side have hopes of signing the 21-year-old Chelsea midfielder.

Since joining the Blues in 2022, the young Italian has struggled to break into the first team.

Spending time on loan with Reading and then Leicester City, Casadei’s status at Stamford Bridge is not what he hoped it would be.

Chelsea’s Cesare Casadei wanted by Villarreal

Hampered by how many midfield options Enzo Maresca has at his disposal, the Ravenna-born Inter Milan academy graduate has managed just two starts this season: one in the EFL Cup and one in the Europa Conference League.

Consequently, according to a recent report from Tuttomercato Web, the 21-year-old defensive midfielder could have options outside of England should his playing time fail to improve between now and the summer window.

Wanted in the summer by Atalanta and Fiorentina, the two Serie A clubs are now joined by Villarreal in their admiration for Chelsea’s number 31 with the latter seriously ‘thinking about’ approaching Chelsea at the end of the season.

Since making his senior debut at the beginning of the year, Casadei, who has three-and-a-half years on his contract, has featured in 13 matches in all competitions.