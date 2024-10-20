(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto has been linked with a move away from the London club.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has been an important player for Chelsea so far and his performances have attracted the attention of Paris Saint-Germain. According to Fichajes, Chelsea would be willing to sell the player, but they will demand a fee of around €60 million.

The Blues paid €30 million to sign the player in January 2023, and they are looking to make a substantial profit on him. It will be interesting to see if PSG are willing to pay up. They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and there is no doubt that they have the financial muscle to afford him. The 21-year-old could be a quality long-term investment for them. He could sort out the right-back department for the foreseeable future.

However, Chelsea are lacking in depth and quality in the right-back position and selling Gusto could prove to be a mistake. Reece James has struggled with persistent injury problems and the Blues cannot rely on the England international to start every week. They will need to bring in another right back if they decide to sell Malo Gusto in the coming months.

Chelsea must keep Malo Gusto

The 21-year-old is an immensely talented defender with huge potential and he has all the attributes to develop into a future star.

Chelsea need to hold onto players of his calibre if they are serious about challenging for major trophies. The Blues have not been able to compete for league titles or Champions League trophies in a while and they will look to get back to that level. They must hold onto their best players in order for that to happen.