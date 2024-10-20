“Chelsea were fortunate” – Jamie Carragher fumes as Liverpool denied in key moment

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea were ‘fortunate’ not to concede a second penalty in the first half of their clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Despite a promising start, the Blues found themselves 1-0 down thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty, awarded as Levi Colwill hacked down Curtis Jones inside the box.

Chelsea continued to carry a threat, especially on the wings with Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho.

However, things looked to have gone from bad to worse when referee John Brooks pointed to the spot for a second time as Jones was once again brought down, this time by Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Fortunately on this occasion, Chelsea were saved as VAR spotted a touch on the ball from Sanchez before he upended Jones.

The Premier League confirmed on their Match Centre X account: “The referee awarded a penalty to Liverpool for a foul by Sanchez on Jones. The VAR deemed that Sanchez won the ball and no foul was committed and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned the original decision and play restarted with a drop ball.”

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean added on Sky Sports: “He’s got a slight touch on the ball but he has wiped out Jones. I think he plays the ball first. It is clumsy.

“It looks untidy the way Jones has gone over but there’s going to be an inevitable coming together. It will definitely be overturned in my opinion.”

Jamie Carragher fumes as Liverpool denied second penalty

Jamie Carragher took a very different view of the decision, insisting there was enough there to warrant a penalty and branding Chelsea ‘fortunate’ to see the decision overturned.

“I don’t think the goalkeeper gets enough of the ball,” the former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports. “Getting a touch of the ball and taking the player out is not enough in the modern game. I think Chelsea were fortunate.”