Bid prepared: Club ready to pay €150m to beat Liverpool & Man United to superstar transfer

Florian Wirtz in action for Bayer Leverkusen (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly lining up a huge bid for the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, who is also said to be on the radar of top clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Germany international has shown himself to be a world class talent during his recent performances for Leverkusen, and it makes sense that he’s surely going to earn himself a big move sooner or later.

According to Fichajes, PSG would be willing to pay as much as €150m for Wirtz, and this follows on from a recent report from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who also linked the 21-year-old with some of the biggest names from the Premier League, as per the post on X below…

?? Bayer Leverkusen’s ideal scenario is to convince Florian #Wirtz to sign a new contract. His current contract runs until 2027 ?? If the 21y/o wants to leave next summer, Leverkusen are determined to sell him abroad and not to FC Bayern. So far, Man City's interest is the… pic.twitter.com/z8gdv4Sj5J — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 18, 2024

Wirtz could surely be a starter and an important player for any of these teams, so will PSG be able to convince him to move to Ligue 1 instead of trying to prove himself in English football?

Florian Wirtz transfer: Will we see him at PSG, or could Liverpool & United have a chance?

Wirtz is surely not going to come cheap, and that could mean it’s advantage PSG, who have more of a recent history of splashing the cash on big-name signings and paying high wages, which might be harder for Liverpool in particular to match.

The Reds have rarely gone down that route, though there have been exceptions, and Wirtz might be one who’s worth making an exception for.

United, meanwhile, arguably need a marquee signing like this most given their current struggles, but at the same time, they have had so many similar major deals that have gone wrong in recent times.

The Red Devils have plenty of expensive flops on their books such as Antony and Harry Maguire, following on from others such as Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho in the past, so that could be a warning not to invest too much on one player, even a special talent like Wirtz.