Gary Neville has barely been able to contain his delight in Curtis Jones’ performance for Liverpool against Chelsea so far.

Making his second consecutive Premier League start after only managing three substitute appearances in the competition under Arne Slot previously, Jones has been involved in the thick of the action throughout.

It was the 23-year-old who was hacked down by Levi Colwill just before the half-hour mark, with Mohamed Salah making no mistake from the spot to put Liverpool ahead.

Jones was brought down again shortly before half-time by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, only for VAR to rule that the Spaniard got a touch to the ball before clattering the midfielder.

Chelsea drew level just moments after half-time through Nicolas Jackson. However, it took just 76 seconds for the Reds to retake the lead, with Jones popping up at the far post to turn home an excellent Salah cross.

Jones’ first Premier League goal since New Year’s Day was beautifully timed and dispatched and well deserved for a fine performance.

Gary Neville wowed by Curtis Jones

A player who appears to be growing in stature under Slot, Jones has certainly left an impression on former Man Utd defender Neville.

“Curtis Jones has been involved in everything. Liverpool’s best player by an absolute mile,” the Sky Sports commentator said.

“He’s supposedly playing in the deeper role, but he’s got forward whenever he can.

“It’s a really cute finish.”

At the time of writing (64 minutes), Jones has completed 89% of his passes, had five touches in the opposition box and won six of his seven ground duels alongside his goal and the penalty he won.