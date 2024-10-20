Jamie Carragher believes Arne Slot has achieved an important Liverpool ‘first’ against Chelsea

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea is Arne Slot’s first ‘big result’ as Reds manager.

Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer and has made an excellent start to life in charge of the Reds, who had won nine of their first 10 games under the Dutchman prior to the weekend.

Liverpool kept that good run going with goals from Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones — either side of Nicolas Jackson’s equaliser — seeing off Chelsea at Anfield.

The Reds had to work hard for the result and in reality, they needed to call upon some good defending, fortune and the Anfield crowd to get over the line.

Regardless, Liverpool remain top of the Premier League table, a point clear of reigning champions Manchester City.

Jamie Carragher hails Arne Slot’s first ‘big result’ at Liverpool

Liverpool’s win on Sunday felt like a big result, both in terms of how it was earned and the quality of the opposition it came against.

Indeed, Carragher believes this is Slot’s first big statement since taking up the Anfield dugout — although they have beaten both Manchester United and AC Milan away.

“It was a brilliant game. Chelsea more than played their part in it. It almost feels like the first really big game or result for Arne Slot at Anfield,” the former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports.

“We’ve spoken before about the atmosphere, but Anfield really gets going in games like this. Liverpool were under the cosh at times and they needed the Anfield crowd to get them over the line.

“It feels like a really big win and Arne Slot knows that. Liverpool weren’t at their best but they found a way to win and that’s been the hallmark of so many great Liverpool teams in the past.”