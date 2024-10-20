Jamie Carragher fuels anti-Arsenal conspiracy in deleted Howard Webb tweet

Jamie Carragher posted about the William Saliba red card

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher seemed to add fuel to the fire of Arsenal fans having a meltdown on social media yesterday after Howard Webb’s strange behaviour during the VAR check that eventually saw William Saliba sent off in the defeat to Bournemouth.

Saliba probably deserved to get the red card in the end, but Arsenal fans all noticed some of the footage on Sky Sports’ coverage of the game that showed PGMOL chief Webb in the stands appearing to communicate with someone while the Gunners defender’s foul was looked at more closely on video.

Carragher himself seemed to think it was a bit suspicious, as he tweeted the below, before deleting it, though of course the internet never forgets…

Arsenal fans will surely be far from impressed here, as one of the most high-profile pundits in the country seemed to latch onto something that they noticed as well, before feeling like he had to take it back.

Perhaps it’s a silly conspiracy theory to be getting involved in, but the fact that Carragher then went back and deleted the post doesn’t look great, and will surely only lead to Arsenal fans being even more convinced about something going on against their club, with pundits perhaps being encouraged to keep quiet about it.

Arsenal’s nightmare with red cards this season

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Arsenal, as they’ve picked up numerous injuries to star players, while they’ve also had three red cards already, with the two prior to Saliba’s yesterday being particularly controversial.

Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard have previously been sent off for kicking the ball away and delaying the restart, but many Gooners feel this rule hasn’t been applied as strictly to other teams.

Saliba’s red yesterday maybe wasn’t that clear cut either, and it now means the Frenchman will be out of next week’s big game against Liverpool.