Jamie Vardy considering surprise career move at end of season

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

Regardless of what happens between now and when he hangs his boots up, Jamie Vardy is a Leicester City legend.

Joining the club in 2012, the 37-year-old has cemented himself in Foxes’ folklore after his record-breaking 2015-2016 saw him lift the Premier League — arguably the greatest-ever sporting achievement.

However, like all good things in life, they must one day come to an end, and for Vardy, this campaign could very well be his last at the King Power.

Jamie Vardy considering retirement at end of season

The Sheffield-born striker has just eight months left on his contract and has yet to discuss a renewal.

Consequently, according to a recent report from Fichajes, the veteran forward faces a big decision where he must decide between retiring or moving overseas and seeing out the rest of his playing days in the Middle East.

The Saudi Pro League has been a lucrative stop for pros looking to wind down their careers, but it just wouldn’t feel right seeing Vardy lineup in colours that aren’t Leicester’s.

Dedicating the majority of his playing days to Leicester City, it wouldn’t be surprising if Vardy chose to end his fairytale career at the club that made him.

During his 14-and-a-half years with the Foxes, Vardy, who still holds the consecutive Premier League goal-scoring streak record (11 games), has scored 193 goals and registered 66 assists in 472 games in all competitions.