Jose Mourinho wants one thing to happen to Erik Ten Hag at Man United

Credit: Michael Regan and Paolo Bruno Getty Images.

Ironically, Jose Mourinho will be pivotal in Manchester United deciding Erik Ten Hag’s future at the club.

The Portuguese manager, now in charge of Fenerbahce, is preparing to face his former club when the Red Devils travel to Turkey for a Europa League clash next week.

United have disappointed in Europe so far this season — managing to draw against Porto and FC Twente.

And although Ten Hag survived the sack during the recent international break, the Dutchman remains on thin ice.

Jose Mourinho wants to end Erik Ten Hag’s time at Man United

Saturday’s narrow 2-1 Premier League win over Brentford has relived some of the pressure for the time being, but a bad result against Mourinho’s Sarı Kanaryalars on Thursday could see INEOS left with no choice but to send the former Ajax boss packing.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Mourinho, who led United to a second-place league finish in 2018, is ‘relishing’ the chance to pile the misery on his old club and their current manager.

Beating the Red Devils next week could have a direct effect on Ten Hag’s future with many expecting Sir Jim Ratcliffe to pull the plug should Ten Hag fail to improve the side’s European points tally.

During his two-and-a-half years in the Old Trafford hot seat, 61-year-old Mourinho, who was in charge for 144 games between 2016 and 2018, averaged 1.97 points per game.