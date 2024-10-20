Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Kyle Walker could be playing his final season at Manchester City.

The 34-year-old is out of contract at the Etihad in 2026 and is unlikely to be offered a renewed deal.

Despite coming close to joining Bayern Munich nearly 18 months ago, the rapid full-back remains a City player, but for how much longer?

According to reports, the Sheffield United academy graduate has emerged as a high-profile transfer target for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

A potential move to the Middle East could suit the England international after his personal life recently made headlines.

Kyle Walker next in line for huge Saudi payday

And joining Al-Ahli wouldn’t just offer the defender the chance to get away from England’s notoriously difficult press, it could also see him become one of football’s highest-paid players.

Currently earning £175,000-per week at Manchester City (Spotrac), Walker, according to the Daily Star, would see his salary over doubled to £400,000-per week if he agreed to join Matthias Jaissle’s side.

Saudi clubs have been boosted in their hopes of signing the experienced full-back too. City won’t stand in his way and will ask for just £15 million in exchange for the six-time Premier League winner.

Since joining the Cityzens from Spurs in 2017, Walker, who was made the side’s captain at the start of last season, has scored six goals and registered 23 assists in 308 games in all competitions.