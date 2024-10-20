Leeds ‘open’ to selling £70k-a-week star with ‘countless injury issues’

(Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Leeds are ready to cash in on the player and Football Insider claims that he is no longer a key player for Daniel Farke.

“I’ve heard Leeds are open to letting him leave,” Brown told Football Insider. “His record in front of goal isn’t particularly impressive and hasn’t been for a while now. “He’s had countless injury issues as well which have caused them trouble. “Where Leeds want to go, they want to earn promotion and they want to be a Premier League side. “He doesn’t fit that mould because he couldn’t cut it last time they were up there other than one season which was an outlier by all means. “I think his time at Leeds has come to an end. It’s time for Leeds to move him on. “But he won’t be going upwards. He’ll have to settle for a step down.”

The 31-year-old striker has fallen down the pecking order at Leeds and he is behind the likes of Mario Joseph and Joel Piero now. He needs to move on in search of regular playing time and it will be interesting to see if Leeds can find a suitable destination for him. He has been a useful player for Leeds since joining the club in 2018 but he is no longer could enough to start regularly for them.

The £70k-a-week striker has a contract until the summer of 2026 with Leeds and they will feel that they need to cash in on him as soon as possible if they want to recoup a substantial amount of money for him.

Bamford had a mediocre season with leads last year scoring 8 goals in 33 league games. The Whites will need to bring in an upgrade and selling the 31-year-old would be ideal for all parties. They will be desperate to secure promotion to the Premier League this time around and they need better players at their disposal.