(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club and the Reds are looking at Dan Ndoye as a potential alternative.

The 23-year-old Bologna winger has impressed with his performances in the Italian league and Inter Milan are keen on securing his signature as well. However, the report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool could outmuscle the Italian champions financially.

The winger reportedly has a market value of €19.3 million and Liverpool certainly have the financial muscle to pay up. It will be interesting to see if they decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the Swiss international winger.

Ndoye is capable of operating on both flanks and he can slot in as the wing-back as well. He could be the ideal utility man for Liverpool, especially during injuries and rotation. However, they need to aim higher if they want to replace Salah adequately. The Egyptian is a world-class player and he has helped them win a league title and a Champions League trophy.

Dan Ndoye might struggle to replace Mo Salah

While there is no doubt that the 23-year-old Serie A winger is a talented player with a bright future, replacing Salah’s end product could prove to be very difficult for him. The Egyptian is not just an elite creator, he is an elite goalscorer as well. In addition to that, he is one of the fittest players in the league and his availability has been exceptional since joining the club.

His contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2025, and the two parties have not been able to secure an agreement over an extension. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are keeping close tabs on his situation and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Ndoye would be a long-term investment for Liverpool, but they should do everything in their power to hold on to Salah as well.