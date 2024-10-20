Liverpool want Man United and Arsenal defensive target who will cost ‘big money’

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are keen on signing the Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez in the coming months.

The 20-year-old left-back has established himself as a key player for the Cherries since joining the club and his performances have attracted the attention of the top English clubs. According to Football Insider, Manchester United are keen on the 20-year-old defender and Arsenal have been scouting him ahead of a potential move.

It will be interesting to see where the 20-year-old left-back ends up eventually.

Liverpool need to bring in a quality left-back and Kerkez would be the ideal long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson. The Scottish international is in his 30s and he has shown signs of decline over the last 12 months. He will need to be replaced adequately at the Hungarian international would be the ideal acquisition. The presence of Dominik Szoboszlai at the club could certainly help Liverpool convince his compatriot. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done.

Man United and Arsenal want Milos Kerkez

Meanwhile, Manchester United are in desperate need of a reliable left-back. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have had their share of injury problems and someone like Kerkez could prove to be an upgrade. He would be a quality long-term investment for the Red Devils and he could sort out a problem position for them for the foreseeable future.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, they have been scouting the player and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign him. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney have been linked with moves away from the club in recent months. The Gunners will need to bring in a quality long-term replacement and the Hungarian seems like the ideal acquisition.

He is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact at all three clubs. Meanwhile, the report from Football Insider adds that the defender is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and he will cost “big money”.