(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Gary Neville has spotted something worrying about Andy Robertson in the opening stages of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The two sides go head-to-head at Anfield separated by just four points in the Premier League table, with both making strong starts to the new campaign.

Robertson has been renowned for being one of the most intense left-backs in Europe over the past seven years since joining the Reds from Hull City.

But the Scotland international faces a tough test up against one of the Premier League’s in-form wingers in Noni Madueke.

Gary Neville highlights Andy Robertson worry for Liverpool

Indeed, Madueke and, on the other flank, Jadon Sancho look like the danger men early on for Chelsea.

And whether Robertson is intimidated by Madueke’s pace or he’s carrying some sort of knock, he certainly doesn’t look like his usual, aggressive self, standing off the forward and allowed him space to run.

That’s not gone unnoticed by Neville.

“There’s something not quite right about Robertson in these opening 15 minutes or so,” the former Man Utd full-back said on commentary duty for Sky Sports.

“Usually he is right in the face of his winger but he’s standing off Madueke. He’s sitting off him five or 10 yards. It’s really strange watching the Liverpool left back.”

Neville added shortly after: “He’s struggling. I don’t know why because he’s a great defender but Madueke has got in his head.”