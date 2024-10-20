Liverpool vs. Chelsea lineups: Big names benched by both managers

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

The featured Premier League game of the weekend sees Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield.

The Reds sit top of the table, and, after seeing Arsenal drop points against Bournemouth yesterday, will be desperate to capitalise with a win over Enzo Maresca’s Blues today.

Chelsea are in good form though. The Londoners have lost just one of their last eight games, in all competitions, and remain unbeaten in the league since losing to Manchester City on 18th August.

Liverpool away is a huge challenge though. Arne Slot’s side are in solid form and, despite this season being their first since Jurgen Klopp’s shock departure, look like they’ll be there, or thereabouts, come the summer.

A win for Chelsea would see them propelled from sixth into the top four, but Liverpool, should Manchester City fail to beat Wolves in the 2 p.m. kick-off, could extend their lead at the top to four points.

Ahead of the exciting match, both managers have named their starting lineups.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea confirmed lineups

Liverpool

Team news is IN for #LIVCHE ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 20, 2024

Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz are both on the bench for Liverpool this afternoon in what seems a bit of a gamble from Arne Slot, while Alisson Becker is another big name missing due to injury, with Caoimhin Kelleher coming in to face Chelsea.

Chelsea

Tosin Adarabioyo has started for Chelsea as reported, while other big calls from Enzo Maresca see Enzo Fernandez on the bench, along with other big names like Joao Felix, Pedro Neto and Christopher Nkunku, which just shows the strength of this Chelsea squad, though fans might be a bit alarmed to see Romeo Lavia getting the nod for such a big game given how little football he’s played since moving to Stamford Bridge.

The match, which is scheduled to kick-off at 4.30 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.