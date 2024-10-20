(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher believes the prospect of climbing further up the list of all-time Premier League top goalscorers will be enough to convince Mohamed Salah to sign a new Liverpool contract.

Salah has firmly established himself among Liverpool’s greatest-ever players, with 217 goals and 94 assists to his name in 359 appearances across all competitions since his arrival in 2017 — leading the Reds to Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles.

The Egyptian’s latest strike from the spot helped Liverpool earn a priceless 2-1 win over Chelsea to remain top of the Premier League table after eight games, while he also set up Curtis Jones’ deciding goal.

On a personal level, Salah has now moved level with Jermain Defoe on 162 Premier League goals, ninth on the all-time list.

The 32-year-old needs just one more goal to equal fellow Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, while the likes of Thierry Henry and Frank Lampard are moving into his crosshairs.

Salah is now the 9th all time top scorer in Premier League history – 13 goals behind Thierry Henry

– 22 goals behind Sergio Aguero

– 46 goals behind Wayne Rooney We could be witnessing a top 3 goalscorer of all time cementing his legacy before our eyes don't take it for granted pic.twitter.com/m26TzSXFF0 — Jürgen (@Jurgegenpress2) October 20, 2024

Could Mohamed Salah sign a new Liverpool contract?

One big problem looming over Anfield at the moment is the matter of Salah’s contract, which expires at the end of this season, alongside the deals of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Carragher believes that for Salah, at least, the prospect of chasing down the Premier League icons above him on the all-time top scorers list could be enough to convince him to stay put a little while longer.

“Mo Salah will have an eye on Thierry Henry and Frank Lampard,” Carragher told Sky Sports after Sunday’s win over Chelsea.

“I think stats like this are one of the biggest reasons why Salah will sign a new contract at Liverpool.

“These are things which get the juices flowing for Salah.”

Up next for Liverpool is a trip to RB Leipzig in the Champions League before a vital Premier League title clash with Arsenal at the Emirates next Sunday.