Chelsea star booked for bizarre and pointless antics before Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool penalty

Mohamed Salah and Nicolas Jackson (Pictures from Sky Sports)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson earned himself a bizarre yellow card for trying and failing to put off Mohamed Salah, who went and scored the penalty for Liverpool anyway.

Salah’s goal from the spot has given the Reds the lead over the Blues in today’s big Premier League clash at Anfield, with Jackson entering the penalty area just before the Egypt international took his effort.

It’s not quite clear what Jackson thought this was going to achieve, but his gamesmanship didn’t do him any favours and he just got a yellow card for his trouble, while Salah kept his cool and put the ball into the back of the net anyway.

Salah has been in superb form for Liverpool this season and he’s continuing that here today in this big game.

Jackson has also had a decent start to this season, but he has moments where he perhaps loses his head a bit, and this was one of them.

Can Nicolas Jackson let his football do the talking?

Chelsea will now be relying on Jackson as their main threat up front, so can he improve on his quiet showing so far?

It’s not looking easy for the visitors so far, with Liverpool deserving their lead as this youthful Chelsea side is perhaps slightly intimidated by that famous Anfield atmosphere.

If Jackson doesn’t come up with something soon, it may be that Enzo Maresca will look to bring on Christopher Nkunku – not a bad option to have on the bench.

For now, however, it’s Salah who had the last laugh here as he’s once again come back to haunt his former club, who let him go without giving him much playing time as a youngster almost a decade ago now.

There was another notable yellow card earlier in the game, but should it have been a red?