Chelsea star eyed as transfer target for Euro giants after major Maresca snub vs Liverpool

Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is reportedly attracting interest from Marseille as his future surely looks in growing doubt after failing to even make the bench for the Blues’ Premier League game away to Liverpool on Sunday.

Mudryk has struggled badly since joining Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023, and at this point it’s hard to imagine the Ukraine international is actually going to be able to turn things around for himself in English football.

According to Fichajes, Marseille manager Roberto de Zerbi is keen on Mudryk, and one imagines Chelsea will now surely be ready to let the 23-year-old leave after his total lack of impact at Stamford Bridge.

Mudryk looked an outstanding prospect during his time at former club Shakhtar, but it’s just not happened for him at Chelsea and he’s surely run out of chances to prove himself now, with Maresca now unable to find any room for him in his squad.

Mykhailo Mudryk transfer: Chelsea flop finally set to leave?

Mudryk is one of the biggest failures of the Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali era, with Chelsea throwing a lot of money at signings like this, many of whom have not quite lived up to expectations so far.

The jury is still out on others like Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson as well, even if they’ve shown some improvement as time’s gone on, but Mudryk now surely needs to leave for his own good.

It’s a big step up coming from the Ukrainian league to the Premier League at such a young age, and it perhaps came too soon for Mudryk, who could benefit from trying a spell in Ligue 1 instead.

Marseille are building a promising team and De Zerbi is a fine manager who could be ideal to get the best out of this former wonderkid.