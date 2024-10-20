Newcastle eyeing €90m-rated Frenchman as alternative to long-term target

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking to improve their defensive unit in the coming months and they have been linked with the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Newcastle were very keen on the England international during the summer transfer window and they failed with multiple offers for him. It seems that they have now learned their lesson and they are looking at other options as well if they fail to sign Guehi in future.

According to Football Insider, they are keeping tabs on the Leicester City defender Wout Faes. The 26-year-old has done quite well for the Foxes and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Newcastle. The Magpies need more depth and quality in the central defensive unit and Faes would help them improve. He has extensive experience of English football and he could make an instant impact at Newcastle.

Newcastle keen on Castello Lukeba

Meanwhile, Faes is not the only defender Newcastle are looking at. They are keeping tabs on the RB Leipzig prodigy Castello Lukeba as well. The 21-year-old central defender is highly rated across Europe and the Frenchman could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. He would be a superb long-term investment for Newcastle if they can get the deal done. However, he has a €90 million release clause in his contract and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are ready to break the bank for him. Both Lukeba and Faes would be excellent additions for Newcastle. They need to tighten up at the back if they want to challenge for trophies and secure European qualification.

Newcastle are expected to try for Marc Guehi once again, and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done for a reasonable price.